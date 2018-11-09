Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $2,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,791.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $202,498.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,970 shares of company stock worth $3,378,805. 68.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.78. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $498.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/engineers-gate-manager-lp-has-1-32-million-stake-in-atkore-international-group-inc-atkr.html.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.