Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.56 Million in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. North American Management Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 27,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $8,821,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,830,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,561 shares of company stock valued at $21,711,903. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $353.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $207.31 and a one year high of $354.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

