Envestnet Inc (ENV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 7.64% of Envestnet worth $211,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 261,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Envestnet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,138,933.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $320,857.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,678 shares of company stock worth $3,360,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

