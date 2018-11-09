Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Shire accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Shire were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Shire by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHPG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SHPG opened at $180.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $182.36.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

