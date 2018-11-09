Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $5.31 Million Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up 6.4% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

In related news, CFO Liam Stewart bought 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $69,839.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $33,304.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Stanley bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 940,500 shares of company stock worth $43,638,974. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

