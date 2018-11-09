Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.95. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 55.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 16.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 161,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,992,628.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.