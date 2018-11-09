Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mammoth Energy Services Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.97. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

