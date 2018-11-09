Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MWA. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

MWA opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 73,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 179,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

