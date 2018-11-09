Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 9th (AIF, AMGO, AMPH, AO, CNP, CWK, DHI, ENDP, INF, KEY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 9th:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc alerts:

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO). The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

AO World (LON:AO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

AO World (LON:AO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Informa (LON:INF) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Kinaxis Inc (TSE) (NYSE:KXS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $97.50 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Kinaxis reported disappointing Q3 results, leaving room for doubt ahead of the Q4 print and 2019 full year guide. A miss in the current environment will likely be met with a sharp sell-off which we believe is a buying opportunity. Management indicated that the total subscription revenue miss ($27.7M vs. CG est. C$28.2M) was attributable to “late stage deals slipping outside of Q3”. Nonetheless, Kinaxis remains confident on an acceleration in growth in 2019, albeit unquantified. We expect a return to 25%+ subscription growth alongside 25%+ EBITDA margin, the company’s historical target. Kinaxis has a small number (CG est. ~135) of customers who are signed up to large 3-5 year subscription contracts (average > C$1M/year).””

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “MEI Pharma’s loss per share of $0.21 was higher than our estimated loss of $0.08 per share, due to expenses associated with warrants, and higher than estimated operating expenses. Operating loss of $10.0 million was 37.2% higher than our estimated $7.3 million, due to higher than estimated R&D and SG&A expenses. R&D expenses continue to be driven by the expanding scope and pace of clinical development for MEI Pharma’s multiple programs.””

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Navigators Group, Inc. is a holding company with twelve active wholly owned subsidiaries. They primarily write marine, onshore energy, engineering and construction insurance, and a contractors’ general liability program. As underwritten by Navigators, marine insurance includes hull, energy, liability and cargo; onshore energy primarily covers property damage with an emphasis on the oil and petrochemical sectors; and engineering and construction primarily covers construction projects including machinery, equipment and loss of use due to delays. “

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $0.85 target price on the stock.

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its average rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.