Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1,212.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $101,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $137,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $426,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $205,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 13,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $879,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,379. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.01%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

