Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Trading Down 6.8%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 933,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 865,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $470,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 589,326 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $365,438.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,327 shares of company stock worth $9,732,065. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,460,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after buying an additional 1,330,159 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.9% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,182,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after buying an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,886,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,269,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,325,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

