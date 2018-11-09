Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 117.7% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,460,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after buying an additional 1,330,159 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.9% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,182,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after buying an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 52.8% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,886,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $14,269,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,325,000.

In other news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $903,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,432,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $5,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,327 shares of company stock worth $9,732,065. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.20. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

