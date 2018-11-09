Essendant (ESND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

ESND traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 148,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. Essendant has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Essendant by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essendant by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essendant by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essendant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essendant by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

