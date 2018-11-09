Ethereum Lite (ELITE) Price Hits $0.0937 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Lite (CURRENCY:ELITE) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Ethereum Lite has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $240.00 worth of Ethereum Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Lite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Lite has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00249693 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.85 or 0.10239940 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ethereum Lite

Ethereum Lite’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Ethereum Lite’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Lite is www.ethereumlite.org. Ethereum Lite’s official Twitter account is @ethereumlite.

Ethereum Lite Token Trading

Ethereum Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

