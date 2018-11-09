Etherparty Trading Down 10.6% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $754,215.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00149393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00249658 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $657.68 or 0.10260742 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,478,202 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

