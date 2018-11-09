Everus Trading Up 16.5% This Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $14,723.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kuna and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00250320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.11 or 0.10305292 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Everus Token Profile

Everus’ genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,764,508 tokens. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

