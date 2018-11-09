Evil Coin (EVIL) Market Cap Tops $56,271.00

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $56,271.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

