Evogene (EVGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of EVGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. Evogene has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 31.87% and a negative net margin of 961.07%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 169.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,188 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Evogene worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Evogene, Evofuel, and Biomica. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance.

