Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.48 ($40.09).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €26.51 ($30.83) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.