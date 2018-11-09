Evotion Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (EVO)

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Evotion coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Evotion has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Evotion has a total market capitalization of $146,950.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evotion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00250080 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.65 or 0.10296529 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Evotion

Evotion’s total supply is 3,275,504 coins. Evotion’s official website is evotion.info.

Buying and Selling Evotion

Evotion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evotion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evotion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evotion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evotion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.