Exela Technologies (XELA) Shares Down 15.4% After Earnings Miss

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares traded down 15.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.28. 596,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 210,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Exela Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,672.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

