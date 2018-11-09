Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Patrick J. Haley Sells 20,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Patrick J. Haley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $346,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EXEL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 4,233,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,573. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Exelixis by 32.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Patrick J. Haley Sells 20,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/exelixis-inc-exel-insider-patrick-j-haley-sells-20000-shares.html.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.