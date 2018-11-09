Exelon Co. (EXC) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,879 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 35,938 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $35,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after purchasing an additional 721,483 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,606,244 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $537,025,000 after acquiring an additional 550,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,793,000 after acquiring an additional 359,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,208,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,700,433 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after acquiring an additional 218,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

