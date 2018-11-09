ExOne (XONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

Shares of XONE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.93. 2,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,694. The company has a market cap of $118.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.90. ExOne has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

XONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on ExOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director Roger William Thiltgen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ExOne by 15.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,022,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ExOne by 6,506.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 155,561 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExOne in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ExOne in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ExOne by 175.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

