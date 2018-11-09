ExOne (XONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 877,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 162,653 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on ExOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The stock has a market cap of $118.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. On average, analysts predict that ExOne Co will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger William Thiltgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $87,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ExOne by 78.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ExOne by 55.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ExOne by 74.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ExOne in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ExOne by 175.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

