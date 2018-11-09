Expeditors International of Washington Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,545% compared to the average daily volume of 366 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,015,000 after acquiring an additional 230,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,672,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,017,000 after acquiring an additional 448,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,452,000 after acquiring an additional 995,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,647,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,644,000 after acquiring an additional 482,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Expeditors International of Washington Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EXPD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/expeditors-international-of-washington-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-expd.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.