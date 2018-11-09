Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Holdings Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 758.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $101.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $99.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Express Scripts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

