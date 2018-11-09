Extra Space Storage (EXR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $90.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $76,727.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,864.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $235,849 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,002,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

