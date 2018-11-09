Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 185,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,767,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOG shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 13th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

