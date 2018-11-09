Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 31,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: "Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results" was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/federal-agricultural-mortgage-agm-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

