Ferro (FOE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55 to $1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Ferro has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $395.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.74 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOE. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

