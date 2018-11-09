Financial Comparison: Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) and Kelly Services (KELYB)

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Staffing 360 Solutions does not pay a dividend. Kelly Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Kelly Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $192.65 million 0.05 -$18.49 million N/A N/A Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.17 $71.59 million N/A N/A

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions -7.01% N/A -9.15% Kelly Services 0.99% 7.62% 3.72%

Volatility and Risk

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Staffing 360 Solutions and Kelly Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kelly Services beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.