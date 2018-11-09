Financial Review: Brink’s (BCO) & WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (WJRYY)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of WEST JAPAN Rwy/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brink’s pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. WEST JAPAN Rwy/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brink’s pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEST JAPAN Rwy/S pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brink’s and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $3.35 billion 1.03 $16.70 million $3.03 22.53 WEST JAPAN Rwy/S $13.55 billion 0.97 $1.04 billion $5.48 12.44

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brink’s. WEST JAPAN Rwy/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brink’s has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEST JAPAN Rwy/S has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brink’s and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 6 0 3.00 WEST JAPAN Rwy/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brink’s currently has a consensus target price of $96.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.81%. Given Brink’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than WEST JAPAN Rwy/S.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s -3.46% 56.86% 5.56% WEST JAPAN Rwy/S 7.53% 11.04% 4.03%

Summary

Brink’s beats WEST JAPAN Rwy/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing, mobile phone top-up, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers. The company also operates high-speed intercity passenger service between Shin-Osaka station in Osaka and Hakata station in Fukuoka in northern Kyushu; and high-speed intercity passenger service between Tokyo and Kanazawa stations. In addition, its urban network offers service to the KyotoOsakaKobe metropolitan area with an operating route length of 946.0 kilometers. Further, the company operates other conventional lines with an operating route length of 3,250.1 kilometers comprising intercity transport provided by limited express and express services; regional transport for commuters and students in and around regional hub cities, such as Hiroshima and Okayama; and local lines with low transport density, as well as TWILIGHT EXPRESS MIZUKAZE, a sleeper train to invigorate the West Japan Area. Additionally, it offers bus and ferry services; operates convenience stores, department stores, specialty stores, food and beverage outlets, and tourism campaigns; and provides travel agency, advertising agency, hotel, maintenance and engineering, and other services. The company is also involved in the sale and leasing of residential and urban development properties; management of shopping centers in station buildings and other facilities; operation of large station buildings at hub railway stations; and development of commercial facilities near railway station areas and underneath elevated tracks. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

