Financial Survey: Dana (DAN) vs. ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR (ISUZY)

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Dana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR 5.07% 9.89% 5.25% Dana 2.79% 34.30% 7.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR $18.70 billion 0.64 $994.57 million N/A N/A Dana $7.21 billion 0.30 $100.00 million $2.52 5.92

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Dana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dana 0 7 5 0 2.42

Dana has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.91%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dana beats ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

