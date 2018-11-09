FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $252,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 98,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

