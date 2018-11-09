FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $299,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $30.99 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don M. Griffith sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $770,184.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $302,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

