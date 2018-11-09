FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS stock opened at $231.11 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.89 and a 12-month high of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

