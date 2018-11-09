Firecoin (FIRE) Price Tops $1.34 on Major Exchanges

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Firecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on exchanges. Firecoin has a market capitalization of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firecoin has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firecoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.02527922 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00611030 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00023200 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Firecoin Coin Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Firecoin Coin Trading

Firecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.