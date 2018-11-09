First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,046 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 42,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 886,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,159,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

