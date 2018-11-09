First Derivatives (FDP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 2,890 ($37.76) on Tuesday. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 2,485 ($32.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,440 ($58.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations worldwide. It operates through Consulting and Software segments. The company provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.