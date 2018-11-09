First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.37% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 16.99%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

