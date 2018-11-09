First Horizon National Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for First Horizon National in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. SunTrust Banks has a “$17.03” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,693.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell bought 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $250,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,028.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth about $205,000. AT Bancorp purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 85.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 117.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

