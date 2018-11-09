First Majestic Silver (FR) Price Target Cut to C$8.75

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Majestic Silver from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a c$9.03 rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,516. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.20.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$102.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.180000010069931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. Also, insider Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,826 shares of company stock valued at $139,317 and have sold 80,000 shares valued at $636,780.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

