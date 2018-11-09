First National Bank of Omaha Trims Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,305 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Carnival were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Carnival by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Carnival by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Carnival by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Carnival by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL opened at $58.12 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

