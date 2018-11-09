First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.01 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,208 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 82.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.16 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $4,818,114.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,180,680 shares in the company, valued at $48,089,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $675,943.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,610.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,121 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-18-01-million-position-in-assured-guaranty-ltd-ago.html.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.