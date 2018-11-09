First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 158,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

