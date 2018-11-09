Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,149 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.4% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 945,045 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,768,000 after purchasing an additional 692,776 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

