Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.34.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

