Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $113.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-trims-stake-in-ishares-sp-500-value-etf-ive.html.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.