Flex Pharma (FLKS) Shares Down 7.1%

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. 1,105,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 648,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several brokerages have commented on FLKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,919.75% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Pharma Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,955,832.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,941,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,828.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex Pharma by 75.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flex Pharma by 84.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

